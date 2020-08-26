Virtual convocation kicks off fall semester for Class of 2024

The members of the Class of 2024 began their college journey during the most unusual circumstances, but their dedication to higher education and their communities shines through in their admissions portfolios. TCNJ President Kathryn Foster officially welcomed this extraordinary group during the college’s virtual convocation ceremony on August 24.

Among the interesting facts about the Class of 2024:

27 percent are first-generation college students

They are fluent in 51 different languages including Korean, Arabic, Hungarian, Hindi, and Yoruba

248 students were president or vice president of a high school club or organization

15 were high school class presidents

947 participated in athletics, with 403 as team captains

23 earned their black belt

Over 65 percent of our enrolled students participated in service organizations like Meals on Wheels, Restore the Shore, Habitat for Humanity, and the Special Olympics

“You are here because we have unqualified confidence that you belong here and will add tremendous value to our community,” Foster said during the virtual ceremony. “You come from all backgrounds, from near and far, many the first in your families to attend college. We passionately look forward to meeting you in person, perhaps this fall in small groups if circumstances allow.”

Convocation is the official start of the fall semester for the incoming freshmen and transfer classes. The college is operating on a predominately remote instructional model with limited student on-campus housing because of the coronavirus global pandemic.

“The staff worked diligently to identify a truly talented and exceptional class who have dealt with many challenges during the past year,” says Grecia Montero, director of admissions. “Yet, this is a class with resilience and grit and we’re optimistic that they will use this strength to be amazing members of our TCNJ community.”

— David Pavlak