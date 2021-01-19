Poets&Quants ranks TCNJ’s School of Business among the nation’s best for 2021

The College of New Jersey School of Business ranked 61st in Poets&Quants for Undergrads‘ fifth annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2021 rankings. The ranking is considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs. There were 93 schools ranked in the 2021 report.

The rankings are based on a representative survey of over 6,100 alumni and school-reported data. Recent graduates across the 93 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network.

“I am elated that our alumni continue to recognize the high-quality education that they received while at TCNJ, that resulted in solid rankings again this year,” says Kathryn Jervis, dean of the School of Business. “In meeting many alumni during these past months, so many tell me that their success today is due to the foundation that they received in our School of Business.”

The 2021 rankings assess three core values of an undergrad business education, according to P&Q project manager Nathan Allen: the quality of the admits, what a school does to grow those students over four years, and how the marketplace responds to those graduates.

“It is notable that during such a challenging year, over 70 percent of our 2020 graduates seeking employment were employed at or within 90 days of graduation,” says Tammy Dieterich, assistant dean of the School of Business. “The average starting salary also stayed within a competitive range, at $58,800. We wish continued success to all of our alumni and look forward to in-person alumni events as soon as we are able.”

— Emily W. Dodd ’03