TCNJ Educational Psychologist Ruth Palmer named president-elect of the Council on Undergraduate Research

Ruth Palmer, associate professor emerita in TCNJ’s School of Education has been named president-elect of the Council on Undergraduate Research. She will take office as president-elect in summer 2021 and become president of the organization in summer 2022.

“To serve as CUR president-elect 2021 is an honor which I receive respectfully,” Palmer said. “What I envision is that CUR, in service to its membership and not losing sight of its mission, extends its role as incubator of and laboratory for testing and validating ideas related to intellectual leadership for the field of undergraduate research.”

Palmer’s teaching portfolio at TCNJ has included multiple courses in the U.S. and international programs of the School of Education such as Adolescent Learning and Development; the first-year seminar Pedagogy and Politics of the Civil Rights Movement: A Focus on Citizenship Schools, Freedom Schools, and Community; and practicum-based research and inquiry integrated into courses. Her research interests include professional identity construction in teacher education, mentored undergraduate research, and academic emotions in teaching and learning.

In October 2015, TCNJ was one of only three institutions in the nation to receive the first “Campus-wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishment” from CUR. The AURA award recognized TCNJ for devising exemplary programs providing high-quality research experiences to undergraduates.

“We are delighted by our intertwined paths with Dr. Palmer and congratulate her for carrying on our teacher-scholar tradition and enjoying much-deserved professional success,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster.

Palmer’s contributions to CUR include her service as a general representative to the CUR Executive Board, co-chair of the 2016 CUR Biennial Conference, and co-founder of the CUR Education Division. Under her leadership, the division established its first faculty-student research scholarship to support first- and second-year students in education-related fields and created working groups to promote faculty and student scholarly engagement in education research.

“Dr. Palmer’s thoughtful nurturing of pre-service teachers has done much to build their professional identities and equip them with research and other skills so they can become effective educators of the next generation,” said Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer. “Her concerns for diversity, inclusion, and access as well as assessment in undergraduate research will be of great benefit as CUR works to fulfill these crucial goals in its strategic plan.”

