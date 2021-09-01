Hungry for more? Feast your eyes on these new Campus Town eateries.

With more than 15 stores and restaurants, Campus Town is an airy, walkable main street setting adjacent to TCNJ’s campus where you’ll find big names like Barnes & Noble and Panera Bread alongside local favorites like Yummy Sushi, Redberry Frozen Yogurt, and IndiGrill.

This fall, TCNJ students and the Ewing community can look forward to even more dining choices with the opening of three new restaurants:

Pastadoro

Open Now

100 Campus Town Circle #101

A build-your-own-dish style of eatery, Pastadoro serves a variety of homemade pastas, sauces, and gelato. Follow them on Instagram @eatpastadoro.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Opening in late September/early October 2021

300 Main Boulevard East #603

Hot and cold sub sandwiches with freshly sliced meats on freshly baked bread.





Arooga’s Grille House

Opening in November 2021

400 Main Boulevard East #600

Elevated bar food in a family-friendly atmosphere, Arooga’s holds a Green Restaurant Certification by the Green Restaurant Association, which mandates environmentally responsible practices like waste reduction, energy efficiency, and complete elimination of styrofoam.

The restaurants, along with other shops and services, make Campus Town an appealing addition to the TCNJ experience for students and their families.

“Since freshman year, I have been using the bookstore, Hairworx, and most importantly the urgent care,” said Samuel Safar, a senior biomedical engineering major. “Having a place that offers healthcare and testing has been a huge plus for me and gives peace of mind for my parents.”

And there’s still more to come. Recently signed lease agreements include a bubble tea store and a crepery. Learn more about the shops at Campus Town at www.campustownretail.com or follow them on Facebook.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03