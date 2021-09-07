Back with a ROAR — TCNJ Athletics look for big fall seasons

After a season lost to COVID-19, fall sports are back in full force, with some of TCNJ’s teams sitting at or near the top of the conference’s preseason polls.

“After a difficult year for our student athletes, I’m so excited for them to retake the field to play the sports that they’re passionate about,” says Amanda DeMartino, executive director of athletics. “While the accolades from the preseason rankings are always nice to see, I’m particularly looking forward to watching each team face the challenges of the fall season and continue to succeed as shining representatives of the college.”

Women’s soccer

The women’s soccer team is predicted to finish first in the NJAC, as voted on by the conference’s 10 coaches. The team has won the last three NJAC Championships and has also competed in 29-consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Amelia Curtis ’22 returns after earning Second Team All-NJAC honors in 2019. Curtis started at midfield in all 20 games during her sophomore season and was a key piece in one of the top defenses in the nation while scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Field hockey

The field hockey team tied for second place in its preseason poll. The Lions are coming off of an 18-1 season in 2019 before their 2020 campaign was canceled. TCNJ’s lone loss came in overtime against Franklin & Marshall in the NCAA Tournament. The Lions return 2019 All-Conference selection Lauren Cammarata ’22, who started all 19 games in 2019. The team also returns five-time Rookie of the Week winner Jess Hatch ’23. She scored nine goals and added nine assists as a freshman.

Football

Football is predicted to finish fifth and will return a large, 32-man senior class after a year-long hiatus from the field. Among the returning seniors on offense is Dave Jachera ’22, the 2018 NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year, who has spent time at quarterback and wide receiver in the last two seasons. A multi-purpose threat, Jachera has thrown for 928 yards and six touchdowns during his career. He has rushed for 481 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 116 yards.

Men’s soccer

Men’s soccer, after a 2019 season where they went 10-4-4, their second-consecutive 10-win season, was chosen to finish ninth. Among the returners on the offensive front this year are Justin Dominique ’23 and Ryan Santos ’22. Dominique made an immediate impact in his freshman season, tying the team-lead in goals with four on the year. He added a pair of assists to tally 10 points on the season. Santos has scored four goals and totaled six assists for 14 points during the course of his career.

TCNJ students, faculty, and staff are able to attend any competition for free with their TCNJ ID. See the full fall sports schedule here.