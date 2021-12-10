President Foster named to NCAA Division III Presidents Council

TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster has been named to the NCAA Division III President’s Council and will begin her term in January 2022. She will also serve as the chair of the New Jersey Athletic Conference President’s Council for the next two years.

“This is a historic time in the NCAA as members rewrite the constitution to be more inclusive of the student’s voice, and provide more autonomy and flexibility to the distinct divisions in the Association,” Foster said.

The NCAA Division III Presidents Council is an 18-member body, with at least two members from each of the four Division III geographical regions and 10 at-large members. It serves as a leadership structure and forum for presidential interests in Division III intercollegiate athletics matters.

The NJAC President’s Council Chair schedules and presides over meetings of the 10 presidents or chancellors of conference members. The chair also serves as liaison to the athletic directors and other athletic administrators who meet monthly to conduct conference business.

— Luke Sacks