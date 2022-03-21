TCNJ community collects 1,200 pairs of socks for Rescue Mission of Trenton

TCNJ President Kathryn Foster joined Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and representatives from Ewing Covenant Presbyterian Church at the Rescue Mission of Trenton on Friday, March 18 to cap off a very successful five-week sock drive.

Sponsored by Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson, who represents the 15th legislative district in New Jersey, the “NJ Socks for Homeless” initiative collected new socks to benefit individuals seeking assistance at the Rescue Mission.

TCNJ collected over 1,200 pairs of new socks for the project, with support from Campus Police, Staff Senate, Student Government and a number of student organizations and departments around campus.

“It was wonderful to see so many students get involved in this project,” Foster said. “They truly want to serve, to make a difference, to help those in need, and to have a meaningful impact.”

Assemblywoman Reynolds-Jackson, a 1994 alum of the college, explained that there is a great need for something as simple as new socks, especially at this time of year.

“Those experiencing homelessness suffer many health issues related to a lack of socks or wearing old, damp socks,” she said. “I wanted to create this drive because it is one of those vital needs that often goes unnoticed.”

Visit the Rescue Mission of Trenton for more information and how you can get involved.