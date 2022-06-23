TCNJ’s 7-Year Medical Program is one of five featured in Forbes for being “most flexible”

TCNJ’s 7-Year Medical Program is among the country’s “most flexible,” according to an article published by Forbes on June 23. It was one of five featured in the piece.

“High school students interested in applying to medical school might think that their only path to medicine is by attending an undergraduate school, declaring a STEM major and having an extracurricular resume filled with medical-based volunteering and research experiences before applying to medical school,” writes Kristen Moon, a Forbes contributor and independent college counselor.

She goes on to note that while there are many dual-degree programs that allow undergraduates to transition seamlessly to medical school, most are heavily grounded in STEM fields with little room for anything else.

TCNJ’s innovative program allows students to pair an MD degree from New Jersey Medical School with a baccalaureate degree from TCNJ in any of the following fields: biology, biomedical engineering, chemistry, computer science, economics, engineering science, English, history, mathematics, philosophy, physics, and Spanish.