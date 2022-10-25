TCNJ launches Master of Public Policy program

TCNJ announced today that starting in fall of 2023 the college will offer a Master of Public Policy program housed within the Department of Political Science.

The 36-credit program will equip students to be effective policy analysts, researchers, advocates, and managers in the public, non-profit, and private sectors by providing high quality methodological training, individualized and group research opportunities, and interdisciplinary public policy expertise.

“Public policies at local, state or regional, national, and global levels touch every aspect of modern life,” said Dan Bowen, associate professor of political science. “They shape the economy, structure health, education, and criminal justice systems, regulate and control our impact on the environment and land use, and affect social equity. Because of their importance, there is substantial demand for well-trained policy experts who understand such complex systems.”

Bowen said that TCNJ’s program will draw on the college’s close proximity to the New Jersey Statehouse and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area to provide connections for internship and employment opportunities and to inform the study of policy issues important to New Jersey and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.

The program is being offered on both a full- and part-time basis. TCNJ undergraduates will have the opportunity to enroll in an accelerated combined BA/MA program, which will allow them to earn both their bachelor’s degree and the Master of Public Policy in five years.

Visit the program’s website for more information.