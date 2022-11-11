TCNJ earns award from Governor for veterans programs

Representatives from TCNJ accepted the New Jersey’s Governor “We Value Our Veterans” Academia Award at a ceremony held this morning at the New Jersey State Vietnam War Memorial in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Jordan Draper, Chief of Campus Police Services Tim Grant, and Director of Leadership and ROTC Advisor Avani Rana attended the event to accept the award on behalf of the college.

“TCNJ celebrates our veterans not only today on Veterans Day but every day as we support them throughout their journey at the college,” Rana said. “This award is a great celebration of the college’s team effort from a variety of different areas around campus including student affairs and enrollment management working together to support our students.”

This prestigious award is presented to colleges and universities in appreciation of extraordinary efforts to promote a military friendly environment for the veterans in New Jersey and recognizes academic institutions honoring and assisting the men and women in the military.

TCNJ earned the “We Value Our Veterans” award through a series of initiatives and events designed to support veterans including early registration for current veteran and ROTC students, a website listing a variety of resources available to veterans, a war memorial located in Alumni Grove, an annual Veteran’s Day breakfast, and a military/veterans appreciation day at Lions Stadium for a TCNJ football game.

TCNJ also was named a 2022–2023 Military Friendly School by G.I. Jobs Magazine and ranked second in US News and World Report regional ranking for best colleges for veterans.

— Luke Sacks