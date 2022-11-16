TCNJ recognized as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for college student voting 

­TCNJ has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.

TCNJ joins a group of 394 colleges and universities across the country recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:

Participating in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Sharing 2020 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN

Developing and submitting a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN

Have a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“Our TCNJ Votes team comprises dedicated faculty, staff, and students, all working hard to inform our campus about the importance of voter registration and education, said Avani Rana, director of leadership at TCNJ. “We plan to keep the momentum going and continue our efforts for future election cycles for years to comes”

In September TCNJ hosted New Jersey’s Ballot Bowl kickoff event and the college also was recently recognized as one of the best colleges for student voting by Washington Monthly, a designation earned after an impressive 83.1% of registered students voted in the 2020 general election, as compared to a rate of 66% at colleges and universities nationwide.

“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations, and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages over nine million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

— Luke Sacks