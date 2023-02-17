Mercer County Community College students to benefit from new paths to TCNJ

On Wednesday, February 15, The College of New Jersey President Kathryn A. Foster and Mercer County Community College President Deborah Preston formalized a new agreement which enables MCCC graduates to seamlessly transfer to TCNJ’s four-year bachelor’s degree programs.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, MCCC associate degree graduates in good academic standing who’ve maintained the required GPA and who’ve satisfactorily completed the application for admission will automatically be granted admission to TCNJ.

“We see this articulation agreement as the next step in what has been a long standing and successful relationship between two fine institutions,” said TCNJ President Kathryn A. Foster. “We share a passion for the same ideals. We share a passion for ensuring student success and cultivating a love of learning from educational experiences and engaged education. And we share a passion for empowering our students to sustain and enhance their communities locally and beyond.”

A significant aspect of this agreement is that 796 MCCC courses will now be eligible for transferable credits.

“I know all the work that went into making this agreement happen, and I think that speaks volumes for the respect that the institutions have for each other and for the great work we are both doing in putting our students first,” Preston said. “This agreement is not about making either institution look good or making our vice presidents look good, this agreement is about finding solutions that work for our students.”

Over the past four years more than 220 Mercer County Community College students have enrolled at TCNJ as full-time students. Further, two out of three MCCC applicants gain admittance to TCNJ.

As part of this agreement, TCNJ will have a consistent and visible presence on the MCCC campus, meeting bi-weekly with students to answer questions and provide any information or assistance they may need.

