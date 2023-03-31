Record-breaking total highlights successful 8th annual Day of Giving

The TCNJ community came out in full force in support of the institution during its 8th annual Day of Giving. In total, 2,014 donors raised $546,487 in funding that will help provide new opportunities, campus enhancements, and additional resources for TCNJ students.

The philanthropic day smashed the previous record amount raised in 2022 — $388,307 — by 41 percent.

“Day of Giving is one of my favorite events at TCNJ,” says John Donohue, vice president for college advancement. “It is endearing to see alumni of all years come together in support of their alma mater, joined by current students, staff, and faculty. It’s a truly unforgettable day. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

Among the day’s highlights:

Nearly 1,000 donors gave to the athletics program, raising $135,245.41 in total.

Of the college’s seven schools, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences had the most donors with 119.

Alumni donors were up four percent. Helping drive that increase was the Class of 2007, which produced the largest number of alumni donors — 38 — of any graduating class.

The Class of 2001 raised the most money as a group, with gifts totaling $53,713.

“As a proud alumna, I see the success of Day of Giving as a reflection of our community’s pride in TCNJ and commitment to its continued success,” says Christine Buber ’13, MA ’15, director of annual giving. “There is excitement in seeing the dollars and donors increase each minute and knowing that every gift helps ensure TCNJ’s rigorous education, inclusive community, and rich experiences remain accessible for new generations of learners.”

— David Pavlak