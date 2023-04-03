Brookdale Community College students to benefit from new paths to TCNJ

On Thursday, March 30, The College of New Jersey President Kathryn A. Foster and Brookdale Community College President David M. Stout formalized an articulation agreement that enables Brookdale graduates to seamlessly transfer to TCNJ’s four-year bachelor’s degree programs.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, Brookdale associate degree graduates in good academic standing who’ve maintained the required GPA and who’ve satisfactorily completed the application for admission will automatically be granted admission to TCNJ.

“It is clear that our two schools share common DNA: ensuring student success, cultivating a love of learning; and empowering students to enhance their communities locally and beyond,” Foster said. “We cannot wait to welcome many more Brookdale transfers in the coming years and to deepen this inspiring opportunity and partnership.”

Over the past three years, TCNJ has received over 250 Brookdale applications with over 68 percent of those admitted to the college. Over 100 Brookdale graduates are currently TCNJ Lions.

“United by shared visions, missions, and values, and driven by a deep commitment to empowering students in their educational journeys, TCNJ is a perfect match for our students to complete their pathways,” Stout said. “Through cooperative and efficient program offerings, we strive to provide equal opportunities for all students to achieve their fullest potential.”

As part of this agreement, TCNJ will have a consistent and visible presence on the Brookdale campus in Lincroft, New Jersey including meeting with students to answer questions and providing any information or assistance they may need.

Click here for a full list of TCNJ transfer of credit policies and articulation agreements.

— Luke Sacks