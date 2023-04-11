New graduate certificate in professional and UX/UI writing launches this summer

This summer, The College of New Jersey’s Department of Journalism and Professional Writing in the School of the Arts and Communication will launch a hybrid professional UX/UI Writing Certificate program.

The certificate will prepare graduates to design and publish content across media platforms tailored to specific audience needs and organizational objectives. The program also will provide students with an introduction to foundational concepts in the theory, method and ethics of digital rhetoric along with immersion in the practical application of these theories in professional communications settings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that demand for technical writers and public relations specialists will grow seven percent over the next decade.

“Writing careers continue to evolve and employers want communicators who know how to make the most of human and computer communications and intelligence,” said Kathleen Webber, chair and associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Professional Writing. “This program can be tailored to each student’s individual needs whether they are at the beginning of their career journey or are a professional looking for a mid-career pivot.”

The program is designed for college seniors, recent graduates, and professionals seeking enhanced skills and credentials in such applied communications fields as technical writing, user experience research, social media marketing, public relations, and online community management. It can also benefit journalists seeking to broaden their skills and prepare for emerging career opportunities.

For more information visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks