TCNJ to launch accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program

Furthering efforts to combat a nursing shortage in New Jersey and beyond, The College of New Jersey’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences will launch an accelerated second-degree bachelor of science in nursing program in May.

The program will allow students who hold a non-nursing bachelor’s degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 14 months, provided they have taken the necessary prerequisite courses.

“This fast-paced program focuses on innovative learning and hands-on practical experience,” said Vicki Brzoza, coordinator of the program. “High-fidelity manikins afford students the opportunities to participate in real-life experiences in a state-of-the-art simulation center, and clinical rotations are done in Magnet-designated acute care and community-based organizations.”

The program offers small class sizes, community-engaged learning, and faculty-mentored opportunities for research. The program also equips students to take the NCLEX-RN nursing licensing exam. TCNJ’s 2022 pass rate for first-time test-takers was 97 percent, and the college’s five-year average of 94 percent is 10 percent higher than the national average, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

TCNJ’s nursing program also has a stellar track record of post-graduate employment. In fact, 100 percent of recent graduates who sought full-time employment found jobs within six months of graduation.

The average RN salary in New Jersey is $89,690, and recent graduates work for top regional employers including Johns Hopkins, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Jefferson Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health, Robert Wood Johnson/Barnabas Health, Duke Medical Center, New York University, University of Pennsylvania Medicine, NY Presbyterian, and Sloan Kettering.

Visit the program’s website for more information.

— Luke Sacks