In the Club: Enigma 

Looking to sink a battleship, connect four, or pass go and collect $200? Then Enigma is the club for you. Founded in 2017, Enigma is TCNJ’s board game club, but students are quick to make it known that this is a space for both traditional and non-traditional hobbyists thanks to the club’s vast catalog of in-person and digital games.

Abby Oliver ’24 and Henry Nolan ’23 are best friends who proudly serve Enigma as the president and vice president. The pair is dedicated to serving the game-obsessed, self-proclaimed nerds on campus like themselves.

“Henry and I work to make the club more than just putting board games out on the table,” Oliver said. “We aim to build a community among students with similar passions.” Part of building this community is Enigma’s newest tradition for trips to a board game library in Levittown, which is offered free to students, and collaborating on events with other on-campus student clubs such as Lion’s Gaming.

During traditional game nights, students can play anything from Checkers to Terraforming Mars, and even digital games thanks to Jackbox Games, a popular digital gaming service known for games like Quiplash and Trivia Murder Party.

“The games range from super easy to pretty complicated, so there’s a good variety for any level and interests,” Oliver said. Students are also encouraged to bring their own games to introduce to the group.

Enigma’s most popular event lies within their day-long Geek Fest, expanding their focus on games with a day of crafts, raffles, and even a cosplay contest — the newest addition to this annual event.

“It’s a celebration of all the nerdy things that we bring the campus together to enjoy,” Nolan said, comparing Geek Fest to ComicCon for TCNJ.

Enigma brings a fun and friendly gaming environment to campus for anyone looking for a casual Friday night activity. You may just find your new favorite party game — and make a new friend in the process! Follow them on Instagram at @enigmatcnj for information on upcoming events and how to get involved.

— Kaitlyn Bonomo ’23