In the Club: INK

“In the Club” is a series that showcases some of the 230+ recognized student organizations at TCNJ. Want to have your club featured? Drop a line to tcnjtoday@tcnj.edu to be considered for a future story

INK, TCNJ’s club for creative writers, takes pride in saying they are a place where “good craziness” ensues.

The club hosts weekly writing workshops which focus on various creative writing skills, such as worldbuilding (creating fictional universes) and character development. At a recent meeting, Veronica Gomez ’24, INK Treasurer, projected images to the group — a photo of an electric cross radiating blue light, for example — and played background music that complemented the photos, including smooth jazz and ominous choir music. After 10 minutes of furious typing and scribbling to each picture and song, volunteers shared their work and the rest of the group snapped in praise.

Encouraging creative expression, free of judgment, is one of the main goals of the club.

“I love helping people get a chance to express themselves creatively and have an outlet through writing,” said INK’s president, Alyssa Rimanthe Schweiger ’24.

INK’s secretary, Rachel Lea ’24 appreciates the club as a healthy contrast to her STEM major.

“This club forces me to take a break. It’s a nice place to write and not be in a biology/science mindset. I can be creative and be myself,” she said.

The club hosts coffeehouses, and even brings their writing beyond the boundaries of TCNJ.

Members from INK, including the entire E-Board, were invited to perform at the Grounds for Sculpture College Fest on Friday, September 29. In an enormous room with green lights and green tablecloths, INK members read their poetry to an audience of local college students.

If you’re interested in exercising your creative muscles, join INK at their next coffeehouse, which will be Halloween-themed, on Oct. 27. Or stop by their weekly meetings in Bliss 148 every Wednesday at 3 p.m. They promise you weirdness, craziness, and endless support.

— Corinne Coakley ’25