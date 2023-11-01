TCNJ and Thomas Jefferson University sign articulation agreement for speech-language pathology program

To meet the growing needs for professionals in the field of speech pathology, The College of New Jersey and The Jefferson College of Rehabilitation Sciences of Thomas Jefferson University recently signed an articulation agreement to provide an additional path for students.

The partnership, which will launch in the fall of 2024, will enable first-year applicants to earn both the Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology from TCNJ and the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from Jefferson in six years.

“Our students have a great track record of success at some of the top graduate schools in the country and we are thrilled to work directly with Jefferson to provide an additional path to a graduate degree in this field,” said Lynn Smith, TCNJ program coordinator.

To enter the field of speech-language pathology, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association requires that students earn a master’s degree, fulfill supervised clinical hours, pass the national Praxis exam, and complete a clinical fellowship under the guidance of an ASHA-certified and state-licensed speech-language pathologist.

“The process of becoming a certified speech pathologist can be long and acceptance into graduate programs is very competitive,” Smith said. “It is advantageous to offer an opportunity to be admitted to undergraduate and graduate programs in the same geographical area thereby eliminating the need for relocation.”

“We are proud to partner with TCNJ to prepare the next generation of speech-language pathologists to improve lives,” said Patricia Remshifski, chair, department of speech-language pathology at Jefferson University College of Rehabilitation Sciences. “Together, we will fulfill our mission to provide academic excellence with exceptional clinical training and community engagement.”

For more information, please visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks