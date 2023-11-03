Six alumni join TCNJ Board of Trustees

The College of New Jersey’s Board of Trustees has added six new members, all of whom are alumni of the college, ranging from the Class of ’76 to the Class of ’18

James “Butter” Allen ’76, Kevin Drennan ’02, Sumit “Shu” Mukherjee ’01, Priscilla Nuñez ’18, Jim Schulz ’93, and Madeline Urbish ’11, have all joined the board in recent months.

There are now 15 gubernatorially appointed trustees on the board in addition to six others representing the students, faculty, and staff.

“We are thrilled to add six distinguished alumni to the TCNJ Board of Trustees,” said Board Chair Rebecca Ostrov ’02. “The new members are business and community leaders who will add their own voices and experiences to the benefit of the entire TCNJ campus community.”

Get to know the newest members of the TCNJ Board of Trustees:

James “Butter” Allen

Graduated Trenton State College in 1976 with a degree in political science public administration

Worked in various administrative positions at the college including over 25 years as director of building services

Serves The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Trenton, New Jersey as an ordained deacon and teacher

In September 2023 was appointed chief operation officer/food bank director of Mercer Street Friends

Kevin Drennan

Graduated TCNJ in 2002 with a degree in political science

Currently managing director at Mercury Public Affairs and chief operating officer at Civics Operations Group.

Spent 11 years as chief of staff/executive director of the New Jersey Senate Majority Office

Worked for New Jersey Governor James McGreevey and U.S. Senator and Governor Jon Corzine

Sumit “Shu” Mukherjee

Graduated TCNJ in 2001 with degree in finance, a minor in economics, and a certificate in international business

Has been with Merrill Lynch/Bank of America since 2001

Currently serves as managing director, tasked with leading the Americas Cash Origination team with the Equity Capital Markets group

Priscilla Nuñez

Graduated TCNJ in 2018 with a degree in deaf education and history

Served as student trustee from 2017–18

Teacher of American Sign Language at high school and college levels

Proud Puerto Rican who grew up in Hudson and Passaic counties

Jim Schulz

Graduated TCNJ in 1993 with a degree in political science

Has served as director of governmental and public affairs for the NJ Dental Association since 2002

Founder and president of K2 Main Consulting, LLC, a strategic consulting company specializing in government relations, business development, and corporate communications

Serves on the Mercer County Park Commission, the Hamilton Area YMCA, the NJ Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, the NJ Dental Lifeline Network, Smiles Across Montana, and the Golf Association of Philadelphia Public Engagement Committee

Madeline Urbish

Graduated TCNJ in 2011 with degrees in history and political science

Worked in TCNJ’s Bonner Center and Center for Community Engaged Learning during time on campus

Currently works as head of government affairs and market strategy for Ørsted, an international clean energy company

Previously served as a senior associate with River Crossing Strategy Group, a government affairs firm, and as energy and environment policy advisor to NJ Governor Phil Murphy

— Luke Sacks