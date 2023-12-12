TCNJ School of Business to launch two new hybrid graduate programs

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business is launching two new, hybrid online graduate programs: Master of Science in Accounting and Business Analytics and Master of Science in Management and Organizations. Applications are now being accepted for classes that will begin in fall 2024.

“TCNJ has an outstanding reputation for delivering a rigorous education,” said MBA director Stephen Tomkiel. “These programs will extend that and position graduates to have an increased impact across multiple industries.”

In the accounting and business analytics program, students will develop technical skills related to accounting, auditing, taxation, business law, and data analytics. They will finish the program with sufficient credits and preparation to succeed on the updated CPA exam and in the accounting profession.

“The demand for highly skilled accountants who are equipped with both traditional expertise and advanced analytical capabilities is growing,” said Sunita Ahlawat, department chair, accounting and information systems. “This new master’s program addresses that need and will help participants achieve greater levels of success in their careers.”

The management and organizations degree will help students build a managerial mindset and develop management and leadership skills that have broad applicability across professions. The program is a professional degree for those interested in pursuing advanced management and leadership responsibilities through development in areas such as leadership theory and organizational behavior, decision-making in complex and dynamic organizational contexts, and cross-cultural management for career growth.

“Demand for professionals with managerial skill sets is projected to grow across industries in New Jersey over the next 10 years,” said Brenda Ghitulescu, department chair, management. “Students with business backgrounds can deepen their management knowledge while developing leadership platforms and related skills. Students from other academic areas can acquire organizational management and leadership skills which can be applied to a variety of fields.”

For more information, please visit the program websites:

Master of Science in Accounting and Business Analytics

Master of Science in Management and Organizations