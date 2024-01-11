President Bernstein named to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The College of New Jersey’s President Michael Bernstein was recently named to the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The chamber board works to strengthen the organization’s goal of fostering a strong business environment in New Jersey.

“I’m honored to have been elected to this position” Bernstein said “The board of directors is comprised of passionate community and business leaders, and I look forward to working with them to continue the advancement of industry and innovation throughout our state”

Bernstein is one of nine newly elected board members representing various fields across the state.

The eight additional newly elected board members include:

• Ali A. Houshmand, president, Rowan University

• Aiysha Johnson, CEO & executive director, New Jersey Society of CPAs

• Jaclyn Kator, regional vice president – External Affairs, AT&T

• Steven M. Klein, chairman and CEO, Northfield Bank

• Dr. Teik C. Lim, president, New Jersey Institute of Technology

• Michael Munoz, market president, AmeriHealth New Jersey

• Melissa J. Orsen, president, SJI Utilities; and senior vice president, South Jersey Industries

• Thomas W. Scott, president and CEO, CentraState Health Care System

“We welcome these respected leaders to the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” said Thomas Bracken, president and CEO of the NJ Chamber. “Each of them brings a wealth of business experience that will strengthen our board and help us achieve our goal of growing New Jersey’s economy and making the state more affordable for everyone.”

— Luke Sacks