The Pavilion at TCNJ to provide versatile space in centralized campus location

The TCNJ Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign, For the Love of Community, for the design and construction of The Pavilion at TCNJ, a multi-purpose venue that will provide opportunities for both indoor and outdoor programming that serves the college and the broader community.

This new venue will offer rehearsal space, classroom and meeting space, and additional space for concerts, theater performances, lectures, summer arts festivals, and alumni and student events.

“The pavilion’s open, modern design will provide additional resources to the campus and local communities,” said John Donohue, vice president for college advancement. “It will serve as a new and exciting setting for a wide range of interdisciplinary connections, activities, and experiences for students, faculty, staff, partners, and guests.”

Fundraising for the project is already going strong with former TCNJ faculty member Herbert “Buddy” Mayo committing to a $1 million challenge grant and the TCNJ Alumni Association committing $350,000 towards the architectural design.

The building will integrate flexibility, sustainability, and efficient use of space while also prioritizing acoustics and performance technology.

“We are thrilled that The Pavilion at TCNJ will provide the students of our growing music department with an acoustically safe, state-of-the-art rehearsal space,” said Colleen Sears, chair of TCNJ’s music department. “This new facility will enable students to experience the arts in a uniquely flexible building designed for a wide range of classroom and performance experiences.”

Integral to its functionality will be a covered, multipurpose outdoor seating area.

The fundraising campaign is designed to last 12–18 months and the venue could open as soon as 2026.