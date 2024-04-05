James Felton III reappointed to board of national DEI organization

James Felton III, vice president for inclusive excellence at The College of New Jersey, has been reappointed to the board of directors of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education for a three-year term.

Felton sees this as a pivotal moment for continuing NADOHE’s efforts, as many DEI college programs and professionals are being targeted and scrutinized.

“There are attacks on DEI efforts across the country,” he said. It’s crucial that we provide support and advocacy for our institutions and professionals and continue moving forward with this important work.”

During his time at TCNJ, Felton has established a new Division of Inclusive Excellence, which includes the Accessibility Resource Center, Equal Employment Opportunity and Workplace Compliance, and Institutional Equity and Intercultural Affairs. He also has developed a faculty diversity recruitment initiative and established an academic diversity officers initiative, among other accomplishments.

Felton was first named to the board in March of 2021 and, in his first term, worked on several key projects, including A Framework for Advancing Anti-Racism Strategy on Campus, an examination of anti-racism efforts on college campuses.

He also co-chaired the NADOHE Inclusive Excellence Awards committee, which recognizes and honors individuals and/or institutions for exemplary achievements and contributions to lead higher education towards inclusion.

In the coming term, Felton will be responsible for co-chairing the organization’s annual conference.

“It’s an honor to be in the company of my esteemed colleagues across the country and across the globe who are doing this work,” he said. “These collaborations are very important and can positively impact colleges and the academy as a whole.”

NADOHE’s mission is to lead higher education toward inclusive excellence through institutional transformation and serve as the preeminent voice for diversity officers in higher education.

Felton, who joined the college in March 2020 as the inaugural holder of his position, was nominated for his reappointment board by TCNJ President Michael Bernstein.

— Luke Sacks