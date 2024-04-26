TCNJ partners with Hamilton Board of Education to offer early college credit and financial savings to families

As part of The College of New Jersey’s continuing efforts to help reduce the cost of a college degree for families in New Jersey, TCNJ has partnered with the Hamilton Township School District (Mercer County) to allow students in the district to earn up to two years’ worth of college credit while still in high school.

Starting in September 2024, 26 advanced placement courses, taught by highly qualified Hamilton School District high school teachers to eligible students, will become part of TCNJ’s dual enrollment program which allows high school students to earn college credits.

“Through this partnership, the cost to receive a college degree can be significantly reduced for families,” said Lisa Angeloni, vice president of enrollment management at TCNJ. “In addition to earning credits that can be applied toward a degree, this program will enrich and broaden the educational experiences for these students and provide them with a stimulating and rigorous educational challenge.”

When participants successfully complete a dual enrollment course and meet the grade requirement of C or better, they receive college transfer credit.

“HTSD continues to develop and provide high-level educational opportunities for our students,” said Scott Rocco, superintendent of Hamilton Township schools. “This agreement with The College of New Jersey is a substantial step in those efforts and provides our students with many more dual enrollment opportunities than most school districts around the state. HTSD and I thank The College of New Jersey for their continued collaboration on learning opportunities for our students and the many other educational experiences afforded our faculty.”

“We’re extremely proud to offer this opportunity to high school students in Hamilton Township,” Angeloni said. “The district offers an extremely high-quality educational experience and is one of the largest and most diverse districts in the state, making them a great partner for expanding our dual enrollment program.”

This partnership with Hamilton marks the 11th New Jersey public school district participating in TCNJ’s dual enrollment program. The college expects to add additional partner districts in the coming months. For more information and a full list of partners please visit the program’s website.