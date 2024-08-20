TCNJ student soars with NASA summer internship

Matthew Kaufman spent his summer spacing out — at a 10-week NASA internship that was the perfect blend of science and writing that allowed him to interview top scientists and nab some bylines on NASA’s website.

From June through early August, the rising senior journalism major interned at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, honing his skills in science communication and deepening his appreciation for the intersection of technology and space exploration.

“What surprised me the most is the range of NASA’s ongoing smaller missions, such as satellite missions and Earth science projects related to climate change,” Kaufman said.

As part of his internship, Kaufman wrote tech-focused stories that would eventually be published on NASA.gov. For one article, he interviewed a researcher developing a machine-learning algorithm designed to distill complex data, enabling scientists to make faster, more informed decisions. Another project involved speaking with researchers focused on navigation technology, providing insights into innovations that could significantly impact space exploration and other industries.

“I really started to understand the importance of science and technology communication during my internship,” he said. “You have to be able to explain complicated topics in a simple way to convince people why it matters.”

Kaufman credited his education at TCNJ for preparing him for his summer internship, especially when it came to finding story topics and conducting interviews — skills that felt intimidating as a freshman, he added.

“The experience I had in my classes and as editor-in-chief of The Signal, where I manage 12 editors and 20 to 30 writers, helped me gain skills to work in a professional newsroom,” Kaufman said.

The internship culminated with Kaufman and fellow interns heading to NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to meet with the agency’s chief scientist.

— Carmen Cusido