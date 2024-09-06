Faculty member Sandy Gibson named Addiction Educator of the Year

Sandy Gibson, professor of online counselor education at The College of New Jersey, has been named Addiction Educator of the Year by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.

Gibson, who was nominated for the award by former student Arthur Roman ’24, teaches graduate-level addiction counseling courses at the college. She is a tireless advocate for harm reduction and a shift to a public health-based approach to drug use in New Jersey.

Roman points specifically to Gibson’s course, “Substance Abuse & Addiction: Individuals, Families, and Society,” as a pivotal point in his academic journey which led to his current position as school counselor and psychotherapist.

“Prior to that class, my interest in substance abuse and addiction was limited,” he said. “However, Dr. Gibson’s contagious enthusiasm and deep expertise quickly captivated me and my peers. She possesses a unique talent for bringing course material to life by seamlessly integrating real-life clinical practice with current research, creating a dynamic and engaging classroom environment.”

In support of Roman’s nomination, Gibson’s former students Lexi Banket ’24, Jonah Friedman ’22, and Paige Ozdonski ’14 wrote letters encouraging the organization to consider her for the honor.

“The best part of winning this award is that I was nominated by students and that course specifically is my favorite,” Gibson said. “Historically our understanding of people who use drugs and addiction is misunderstood, and has been taught in harmful ways. That has really changed over the last decade, and continues to change. Our students get so excited to see these topics in ways they’ve never really experienced before. It is very mind opening for them and rewarding for me.”

During her 15-year tenure at TCNJ, Gibson has developed several innovative initiatives including the awarding of a contract from Mercer County to direct the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center and developing curriculum that is now used statewide.

She also recently launched a new online Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling program to increase equitable access to this degree and bolster diversity within the workforce.

“I would not be the person or the professional that I am today without Dr. Gibson,” Roman said. “She is an exceptional educator and transformative force in addiction education. Her commitment to providing hands-on experiences and fostering critical thinking ensures that her students leave her class equipped with the knowledge and confidence necessary for success in their future careers.”

Gibson will receive her award during the NAADAC 2024 Annual Conference taking place October 18–23 in Washington, D.C.

— Luke Sacks