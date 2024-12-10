The start of a proud new TCNJ tradition

Members of the campus community started a new tradition in advance of finals week this semester, and it involves getting up close and personal with a lion — our bronze lion, to be exact.

On the last day of classes this semester, students gathered around the bronze lion for hot cocoa, lion-shaped cookies, and a little bit of good luck in the form of a “boop” as they lined up for a little rub of the lion’s nose.

VIEW FACEBOOK PHOTO GALLERY

Officially known as the William M. McLagan ’87 Lion, the 3,000-pound bronze sculpture arrived on campus in 2017 and proudly surveys campus from its den next to the Brower Student Center.

This generous gift quickly became a cherished part of the campus community, and now, rubbing its nose symbolizes receiving the luck and spirit of generations of TSC/TCNJ community members. This new tradition connects current Lions to Lions of years past, along with the college’s vibrant history.

“Starting a new tradition on a college campus, like rubbing the lion’s nose, creates a shared sense of connection and pride, linking current students to the spirit and history of those who came before them,” says Kelly Hennessy, associate vice president for student development at the college.

Some good times to rub Roscoe’s nose include:

before a big test or final exam

in advance of a presentation

as you sit down to start writing a paper

on your way to a big game

before a program/event

before a first date

on commencement day

… and any time you could use a little luck on your side!

“Traditions like this become lasting symbols of community and inspiration, carrying the heart of the campus with students long after they graduate,” says Hennessy.

AnnMarie Ekladious, a junior political science major and student representative to the Board of Trustees, hopes for luck on her finals and to ingrain this tradition into the campus culture as soon as new Lions begin their TCNJ journey.

“It’d be awesome to make it part of the convocation experience, like rubbing Roscoe’s nose to start the semester on a positive note. Then, at the end of each year, students could do it again to celebrate getting through and starting fresh,” Ekladious says.

Rest assured, the good vibes aren’t limited to current students — alumni are encouraged to give the nose a rub whenever they return to their alma mater, too.

“It is my hope that this lion statue will continue to promote school spirit in the student body and encourage alumni to become more engaged with the college,” McLagan said in 2017.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03