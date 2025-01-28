TCNJ celebrates Black History Month

The College of New Jersey’s annual celebration of Black History Month will begin on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11 a.m. with the raising of the Pan-African flag outside of Trenton Hall and an opening ceremony featuring representatives from TCNJ’s Black Student Union, TCNJ’s NAACP chapter, and more.

The ceremony signifies the start of a monthlong celebration of education and social events on campus. This year’s theme, “Evolution of Black Generations,” will celebrate, educate about, and reflect upon the impact of Black and African American culture through the past, into the present, and towards the future.

Wednesday’s flag raising event will include remarks from Naia Moore ’25, BSU president; Tara Richardson ’25, BSU vice president; and Tacquice Wiggan Davis, interim vice president for inclusive excellence. The ceremony will also feature Sy’Maya Summiel ’26, president of TCNJ NAACP, and a performance of “Life Every Voice and Sing” — often referred to as the Black National Anthem — by Robert Scott ’28, BSU freshman representative.

The heritage month will feature events held by TCNJ’s BSU and numerous other student groups, campus offices, and academic departments, including a teach-in with African American Studies and English Professor Piper Kendrix Williams; a BSU and TCNJ Dining event with specially prepared foods in Eickhoff Hall and the 1855 Room; and a guest lecture by Sahar Aziz, Distinguished Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Social Justice Scholar at Rutgers University.

All campus community members are invited to participate in the scheduled events. See the full calendar of events for more details and registration information (where applicable).

The series is organized by the Black History Month Planning Committee and coordinated by the Division of Inclusive Excellence, TCNJ BSU, and African American Studies. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.