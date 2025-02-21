TCNJ again wins NJ college vaccine competition

For the seventh consecutive year, The College of New Jersey took home top honors in its category in the annual New Jersey College and University Flu Challenge.

Of the six schools in the state that participated in the medium school category, TCNJ had the highest percentage of students who self-reported they had received the flu vaccine.

“We entered the challenge as a way to increase awareness and encourage more students to get their flu vaccine this year,” said Holly Heller, director of student health services at TCNJ. “The more students that get the vaccine, the fewer cases of the flu we will see on our campus, and that benefits our entire community.”

The New Jersey Department of Health introduced the challenge in 2017 to encourage college students to get vaccinated since college-age students typically have lower rates of immunization, and communal living spaces on campuses can become breeding grounds for the flu.

A total of 15 institutions throughout the state competed in the three size-based categories.

The Department of Health monitored the number of students from each school who reported they received the flu vaccine and announced the winners on February 13, 2025.

— Luke Sacks