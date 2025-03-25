Margo DelliCarpini named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

TCNJ President Michael A. Bernstein announced today that Margo DelliCarpini has been named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 1, 2025.

DelliCarpini has served at The Pennsylvania State University since 2021 when she joined the university as the chancellor of Penn State Abington and professor of linguistics. In 2023, DelliCarpini was named Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses & Executive Chancellor, with oversight of Penn State’s 20 Commonwealth Campuses including six comprehensive colleges, the Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies, and the University College.

“Dr. DelliCarpini will be a stalwart leader of our extraordinary faculty and a wonderful partner for the college’s leadership team,” Bernstein said. “She possesses impeccable academic credentials, brings an impressive record of academic administrative leadership, and has a strong appreciation for the teacher-scholar model.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining TCNJ as the next Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and look forward to working with President Bernstein and the campus community,” DelliCarpini said. “The mission of TCNJ is aligned with my own professional values and commitment to public higher education that truly transforms lives and values access, affordability, and excellence.”

In her role as Penn State’s Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses, DelliCarpini aligned campus budgets with available resources and developed budgetary processes to meet market realities. She created a strategic funding source to invest in promising and scalable initiatives that drove student growth across her campuses and promoted economic development in the communities they served. In addition, she led a reimagination of professional academic advising to create a comprehensive, data-driven, holistic advising framework aligned with national best practices.

Prior to her time at Penn State, DelliCarpini served as the Vice Provost for Strategic Educational Partnerships & Dean for the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She received her B.A. in Linguistics, M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, and Ph.D. in Linguistics, all from Stony Brook University.