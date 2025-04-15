Goldwater Scholar Ravi Sangani ’26 see a passion in his research

Public health major Ravi Sangani ’26 was recently named a 2025 Goldwater Scholar — one of the most prestigious national honors for undergraduate students in mathematics, science, and engineering.

Out of 1,350 faculty-nominated students across 445 institutions, Sangani — who is minoring in biology and chemistry — was among just 441 selected for the scholarship, which provides up to $7,500 to support academic expenses.

This recognition comes as he continues to advance his own ophthalmology research at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. There, Sangani studies how glucose transport in the retina affects visual function at the cellular level and how disruptions in cellular transport may contribute to degenerative eye diseases like macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa. At the same time, he’s completing a TCNJ capstone research project at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with plans to submit his first publication with first authorship soon.

Sangani’s drive for research stems from both scientific curiosity and personal experience. Born with papilledema, a swelling of the optic nerve, his interest in ophthalmology deepened after a sudden retinal detachment in early 2024 left him with permanent vision loss in his right eye.

“That experience catapulted me into this area of research,” he says. “Being both a patient and a researcher gave me a dual perspective and made me realize the impact this work can have on real lives, including my own.”

This summer, Sangani will participate in a program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Vision Institute, where he’ll focus on retinal regeneration and stem cell therapies. Long term, he plans to pursue graduate studies in neurobiology and regenerative medicine, aiming to develop therapies that can help in underserved communities worldwide.

“If we can find ways to restore vision, especially in communities without resources, that’s where I want to be,” he says.

— Emily W. Dodd ’03