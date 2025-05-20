TCNJ receives grant from The Presser Foundation to upgrade Music Building facilities

The College of New Jersey was awarded a $40,000 grant from The Presser Foundation to replace the instrument storage facilities in the Music Building.

The current lockers will be upgraded to industry-standard storage solutions that will provide enhanced security for student instruments. As an added benefit of the project, some of the existing storage cabinets may be repurposed for us in other areas of the building, increasing storage capacity for class instruments and other supplies.

“We work hard to ensure our facilities and resources match the talent of our students and the reputation of the college,” said Eric Laprade, co-chair of the Department of Music. “We are grateful to The Presser Foundation for their continued partnership and investment as we support the growing needs of our students.”

The award is part of a larger $1.1 million grant initiative from The Presser Foundation, which distributed both single-year and multi-year capital grants to 22 music organizations across the Greater Philadelphia Area.

The foundation’s Capital Support Committee considers requests for projects such as the construction of new facilities, the renovation or expansion of existing facilities, and equipment, technology, hardware, and software needs of organizations as they create innovative, uplifting, and diverse music programming.

“The Presser Foundation is proud to support these essential capital projects that strengthen our region’s musical ecosystem,” said Chris Rinaldi, chair of The Presser Foundation’s Capital Support Committee. “From ensuring ADA accessibility and safer facilities to upgrading technology and performance spaces, these investments enable organizations to better serve their communities through music education and performance.

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. In his will, Presser stated that the construction of buildings for musical purposes would contribute to sustaining the future of music education and performance.

By providing capital support, The Presser Foundation hopes that music buildings and spaces become more functional, more accessible, more collaborative, and more innovative.

— Luke Sacks