TCNJ appoints permanent deans for the School of Education and the School of Graduate, Global, and Online Education

The College of New Jersey President Michael Bernstein announced today the permanent appointments of Tabitha Dell’Angelo as dean of the School of Education and Linda Mayger as dean of the School of Graduate, Global, and Online Education. Both appointments are effective as of July 1, 2025.

“These appointments reflect the valuable insights shared by our community and key stakeholders, whose perspectives played an essential role in shaping this decision,” Bernstein said. “We are confident that Dr. Dell’Angelo and Dr. Mayger will continue to advance the mission and goals of their respective schools, working collaboratively with faculty, staff, and students to foster excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service.”

Under Dell’Angelo’s leadership as interim dean since 2023, the School of Education has advanced initiatives to diversify the teacher workforce and address teacher shortages, including developing a residency program with Paul Robeson Charter School and an articulation agreement for a dual-degree program in speech-language pathology with Thomas Jefferson University. Her efforts have strengthened pathways for aspiring educators, enhanced pre-service teacher readiness, and expanded support for first-generation and community college students.

Mayger, who has served as interim dean since 2024, played an instrumental role in developing TCNJ’s new online Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Mayger also developed strategic plans with partners across campus to grow academic offerings in teacher preparation, nursing, and public health.

Each dean will preside over her respective school’s commencement ceremony later this week.

— Luke Sacks