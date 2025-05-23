TCNJ holds 169th commencement ceremonies on May 22–23

The College of New Jersey held its 169th commencement celebration on May 22–23, 2025, with school-specific ceremonies that served as the culmination of the TCNJ experience for the Class of 2025.

The class consisted of 1,728 undergraduate and 327 graduate students, and boasted 244 cum laude (3.60-3.74 GPA) graduates, 240 magna cum laude (3.75-3.89 GPA) graduates, and 183 summa cum laude graduates.

TCNJ President Michael A. Bernstein presided over the ceremonies and praised the class for its perseverance and dedication.

“You faced many challenges — navigating the lingering impacts of the pandemic, coping with uncertainties, and managing personal and academic responsibilities in an ever-changing world,” he said. “Through it all, you remained steadfast in your mission: to fulfill your aspirations as students, complete your studies and training, prepare for your futures, and remain true to the values and support of those who believed in you.”

Andrea Welker, dean of TCNJ’s School of Engineering, echoed the praise for the drive and pursuit of success demonstrated by the Class of 2025. She also encouraged them to take a moment to appreciate the completion of their academic journey at TCNJ.

“Your hard work, dedication, and countless hours of studying have brought you to this moment, and your presence here today is a testament to your commitment to excellence,” Welker said. “I hope you take a moment to reflect on how far you have come and what you have achieved. I also encourage you to take a moment to be grateful and spend some time today and every day reflecting on what you are thankful for and never hesitate to thank someone who has helped you or made your day better, easier, or a little brighter.”

Nathaniel Johnson ’25, a visual arts photo and video major with a minor in communication studies, addressed his classmates during the School of the Arts and Communication ceremony and reflected on the challenges he overcame as a first-generation college student.

“I will never forget all of the late nights working on a short film, or the long hours spent in the gallery, or the many, many infuriating moments of artist’s block,” he said. “At the time, these moments might have felt cumbersome, but looking back, I realize all these instances had one thing in common: I was surrounded by people there to encourage me. Those late nights didn’t feel so bad, since I was surrounded by people to assist me. Those long hours in the gallery didn’t feel so long, since there were people there to help me set up my work. And those moments of artist’s block? Those were the times where colleagues and professors would say ‘Take a break. You’ll know when the right ideas will come to you.’”

The archived webcasts of all eight commencement ceremonies can be found at the official TCNJ Commencement website. The college also has posted a photo gallery on its official Facebook page.