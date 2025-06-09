TCNJ adds sports management and communications minor

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business has recently added a minor in Sports Management and Communications to its academic offerings.

“The business of sports is a fast-paced, ever-evolving $490 billion industry,” said Brenda Ghitulescu, chair of the Management Department. “The growth and development of sports will continue to expand and play a key role in the culture and well-being of society.”

Business and non-business majors alike may now complement their education with this new minor, which also includes partnership from the Schools of Arts & Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Nursing & Health Sciences.

The minor will prepare students to pursue job opportunities in competitive fields such as sports marketing, sports agencies, sales, general management, external relations, community relations, broadcasting, coaching, recruiting, intercollegiate athletics, and data analytics.

To kick off the new minor, TCNJ is sponsoring a Sports Management Networking Night at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, home of the Trenton Thunder, on July 21. High school students, college students, and recent graduates are invited to go behind the scenes in the sports management industry with a panel of leaders from the Thunder Organization, such as Team President Jeff Hurley and General Manager Jon Bodnar.

For more information, please visit the program’s website.

— Luke Sacks