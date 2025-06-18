TCNJ welcomes Governor Murphy and Juneteenth Black Business Expo to campus

The College of New Jersey hosted the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey’s third annual Juneteenth Black Business Expo on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

This year’s Expo, themed “Resilience is Our Heritage,” showcased more than 50 corporations, Black-owned businesses, community partners, and state agencies to highlight African American entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and the legacy of Black Wall Street.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Chamber President John Harmon, and TCNJ President Michael Bernstein were among the speakers for the event, which was held in the Brower Student Center.

“We were honored to host this vibrant celebration of culture, entrepreneurship, and community leadership,” Bernstein said. “Here at TCNJ, we strive to be a place where values like equity, access, and inclusion are more than aspirations—they are expectations. And this dynamic exchange of ideas and opportunity reaffirmed our commitment to standing with and learning.”

“Five years ago, I had the privilege of signing legislation declaring Juneteenth a holiday in New Jersey, and today, we continue to be committed to realizing our vision for a stronger, fairer, and more equitable state,” Governor Murphy said. “The story of New Jersey’s Black business community is a testament — true to the theme for this year’s Expo — to the power of ‘resilience.’ Together, we are building a future in which every New Jerseyan, in every community, has the opportunity to rise and thrive.”

The event included exhibit halls, financial planning and business matchmaking sessions, panel discussions, a networking reception, and a keynote address from best-selling author and founder of The Black Business School, Boyce Watkins.

Major sponsors included Prudential, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, Electra Grid, Citizens, PSEG, United, Meritain Health (an Aetna Company), and Ocean First Bank.

— Luke Sacks