TCNJ to host New Jersey’s first Young Entrepreneurs Academy

The College of New Jersey has partnered with the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce to bring the first Young Entrepreneurs Academy in the state to the college’s campus in Ewing.

The national program, known as YEA!, will give 30 students the opportunity to become real-life entrepreneurs through a 30-week experiential learning program.

Established in 2004 and now operating in 38 states, participating students are selected through an application process and will meet once a week on TCNJ’s campus to generate business ideas, conduct market research, write a business plan, pitch to a panel of investors, and launch their own businesses.

“We are excited to partner with the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce to host these young entrepreneurs,” said TCNJ President Michael Bernstein. “They represent the next generation of innovators and business leaders in our state, and we are thrilled to help facilitate and encourage their professional aspirations by welcoming them to our campus.”

Each weekly class is taught by a volunteer instructor from the local business community, and the curriculum includes field trips to learn about local businesses, as well as guest speakers who bring subject matter expertise to share with the students. Each YEA! student is assigned a mentor to help bring their vision to life.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are hallmarks of our regional business community, and the chamber is excited to see what happens when we extend this opportunity to local high school students,” said Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Hal English. “The next big thing could be right here in Mercer County.”

“Our local businesses form the backbone of our economy, and with the YEA! program the chamber is connecting our next generation of entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they’ll need to succeed,” said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson. “I can’t wait to see the businesses that these students build.”

The program is currently accepting applications. Students who attend a high school in Mercer County are eligible to apply. Tuition for YEA! is $995 and includes all program materials, field trips, events, and supplies. Scholarships are available for students with demonstrated need, and the YEA! team can assist with transportation challenges as needed.