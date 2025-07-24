TCNJ awarded grant to plant over 300 trees on campus

The College of New Jersey was awarded a $250,000 grant through the Trees for Schools program, a joint initiative of the NJ Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainable Jersey.

The college is one of 40 public schools, colleges, and universities across the state to receive a portion of nearly $4.5 million in funding. The grants will support the planning, purchasing, planting, watering, monitoring, and maintenance of more than 4,500 trees over the next three years.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the DEP and Sustainable Jersey every step of the way, from initial planning to watching these trees grow and thrive,” said Paul Romano, senior director of sustainability and energy management at the college. “This project will not only further TCNJ’s sustainability goals but also engage students and faculty by developing protected woodlands that will benefit our neighbors and the broader community.”

As part of the project, TCNJ will develop two parcels of land to plant approximately 325 trees. These trees will sequester carbon, provide educational and recreational opportunities to the college community and local residents, and aid in restoring the health of an existing old-growth forest and waterway that extends beyond the college’s property.

The parcels will add roughly three acres of wooded land along the Shabakunk Creek waterway contiguous with existing wooded areas that form a wildlife corridor throughout the region. These efforts aim to boost biodiversity, support native plant and wildlife populations, mitigate flooding, and improve water quality.

“These newly forested areas will provide an outdoor classroom for TCNJ and neighboring sites like Antheil Elementary School, Armstrong Memorial Park, and Ewing Hollowbrook Community Center, all of which are immediately adjacent to the proposed parcels,” Romano said. “This is another step in TCNJ’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental literacy for students across all educational levels through the development of associated curricular programs.”

The Trees for Schools project focuses on overburdened communities, where excessive paving and limited tree cover can cause temperatures to increase, a scenario known as the urban heat-island effect.

“The planting of trees in urban areas is an incredible tool in our work to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” NJ DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “Expanding tree canopies at school campuses will make it easier for students, staff, and residents to find shade on hot days while providing numerous environmental benefits.”

“The Trees for Schools grants make local sustainability real, practical, and achievable,” said Randall Solomon, director of Sustainable Jersey. “Congratulations to the schools, colleges, and universities awarded a grant. They are stepping up, taking advantage of resources, and showing that meaningful climate action isn’t an abstract idea. We look forward to working with these schools to expand their tree canopy and provide students with rich educational opportunities and a vital connection to nature.”

Launched on Arbor Day in 2023, Trees for Schools is funded through New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state, market-based program that establishes a regional cap on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel power plants. Proceeds from RGGI auctions are used to fund programs that benefit the environment.

For a complete list of Trees for Schools grant awardees please visit the DEP’s website.

— Luke Sacks