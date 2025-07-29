David Muha appointed vice president for college advancement

The College of New Jersey President Michael Bernstein announced the appointment of David Muha as the permanent vice president for college advancement, effective immediately.

Muha assumed the role on an interim basis in January following the retirement of John Donohue, who had held the position since 2012. He also serves as executive director of the TCNJ Foundation.

“Since stepping into the interim role, Dave has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strengthening the college’s advancement efforts, engaging our alumni and donors, and enhancing the visibility and reputation of TCNJ,” Bernstein said. “With input from a broad range of campus stakeholders, the feedback I received consistently highlighted his strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and deep commitment to the mission and values of TCNJ.”

“It’s a privilege to serve the college in this capacity,” said Muha. “I look forward to leading College Advancement’s efforts to promote the college and help ensure it has the resources it needs to continue to thrive.”

Muha, who also serves as secretary of TCNJ’s Phi Beta Kappa chapter, joined the college in 2013 and served as associate vice president for the Office of Communications, Marketing, and Brand Management up until his interim appointment earlier this year.

He previously served as chief communications officer at Drew University from 2006–13, director of communications for Rutgers Business School—Newark and New Brunswick from 1999–2006, and vice president of communications for the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce from 1995–98.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Georgetown University.

— Luke Sacks