Dean Carole Kenner appointed to leading neonatal health board

Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Vermont Oxford Network.

VON is a nonprofit voluntary collaboration of health care professionals working together as an interdisciplinary community to change the landscape of neonatal care. Its mission is to improve the quality, safety, and value of care for newborn infants and their families through a coordinated program of data-driven quality improvement, education, and research.

“I am proud to bring my experience with neonatal-perinatal care, as well as the nursing perspective, to the board,” Kenner said. “It’s very important that each area of a medical team has representation when talking about improving the quality of care for babies and patients.”

Kenner’s career has been dedicated to nursing education and to the health of neonates and their families, as well as educational and professional development of healthcare practices in neonatology. Her dedication includes providing a healthcare standard for educating neonatal nurses nationally and internationally.

“Given the global work that I have done, especially in countries where nurses don’t have the resources and status they deserve, I know how important it is for nurses to be part of the team in every facet and every step of patient care. I will bring that same approach to my role on the board,” she said.

Kenner has held the position of dean at the college since 2014. She is also past president of the National Association of Neonatal Nurses and founding president of the Council of International Neonatal Nurses, the first international organization representing neonatal nursing.

— Luke Sacks