TCNJ again earns high praise from Money

The College of New Jersey again earned a strong 4.5-star rating (out of five) on Money’s 2025 list of best colleges, sponsored by SoFi.

TCNJ tied for the highest rating among New Jersey public institutions and tied for the second-highest rating in the state behind only Princeton.

Money’s Best Colleges rating offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges. The publication considers dozens of data points related to quality, affordability, and student outcomes to determine its ratings.

“The College of New Jersey is a public school that could easily be confused for a private one thanks to its small size, residential model, and liberal arts curriculum,” Money’s editors said. “That may be by design, as the college aims to keep talented New Jersey students in their home state in a region dense with higher ed options.”

This marks the 11th year Money has published its Best Colleges ratings. The full methodology can be found here.