TCNJ named to Phi Theta Kappa honor roll for second straight year

The College of New Jersey has once again garnered national praise for its efforts to recruit and welcome transfer students.

The college, which again saw over 1,000 transfer applications for the fall semester, was recently named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Roll for the second consecutive year.

The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students and is recognized by The American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges.

“We are thrilled to earn this distinction and be recognized for the second year in a row,” said Brian Switay, associate director of admissions. “We continue to work with academic schools, departments, and partners across our campus to enhance the transfer process and set up an environment where transfer students can come in and succeed in and out of the classroom.”

The Phi Theta Kappa honor roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfers, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion.

“I’m proud of the transfer outcomes we’re seeing at these Honor Roll colleges,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “These colleges are doing more than just opening doors — they’re walking students through them. Their commitment to creating clear, supportive pathways demonstrates what’s possible when student success is truly the priority.”

TCNJ sets transfer students up for success in a number of ways including the Griffins program, where an incoming student is connected to a current student who had previously transferred as well.

The college also provides an orientation day specifically for transfer students and ongoing academic advising throughout their time at the college.

“Our transfer team has continued to travel across the state and the region to meet with, answer questions from, and help recruit some of the strongest transfer students in the area,” said Switay. “This recognition is a testament to all the hard work they have done.”

For more information on TCNJ’s transfer process, please visit the Undergraduate Admissions Transfer Applicants website.

— Luke Sacks