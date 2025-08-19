TCNJ named among Princeton Review’s Best 391 Colleges for 2026

The College of New Jersey has once again earned a place among the nation’s top colleges, as recognized in The Princeton Review’s 2026 edition of The Best 391 Colleges, released on August 12.

Since 1992, the Best Colleges guide has showcased the colleges that The Princeton Review recommends as the nation’s best for undergraduate academics. The guide features just 15% of America’s four-year colleges. TCNJ’s inclusion highlights its continued commitment to academic excellence, student satisfaction, and campus quality of life.

TCNJ received strong marks in several key categories, including:

Admissions selectivity: 88/99

88/99 Quality of life: 89/99

89/99 Professors accessible: 92/99

92/99 Fire safety: 98/99

The college also landed a spot on The Princeton Review’s Best Colleges: Region by Region list, which recognizes TCNJ as one of the most academically outstanding institutions in the Northeast for 2026 — a designation shared with Princeton, Yale, and Dartmouth.

The annual guide does not assign an overall numerical ranking to the colleges featured, but instead offers in-depth profiles and ratings based on both institutional data and student feedback.