TCNJ recognized as a ‘Dream School’ by bestselling author Jeffrey Selingo

The College of New Jersey is one of 75 institutions in the country — and one of only four in New Jersey — to be included in the book Dream School, the latest offering from New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey Selingo.

The book, which was released on September 9, is the follow-up to Selingo’s Who Gets In and Why, an acclaimed bestseller The New York Times named as one of the 100 most notable books of 2020.

Dream School, which lists TCNJ as a “Breakout Regional,” shifts its focus from how colleges admit students to how students and families can make more informed decisions about the selection process.

In selecting the 75 institutions for his latest book, Selingo considered factors including affordability, financial health, student engagement, geographic diversity, and career outcomes.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to providing an educational experience that’s affordable, academically rigorous, and deeply focused on student outcomes,” said TCNJ President Michael Bernstein. “Jeffrey Selingo’s holistic approach to compiling this list emphasizes all aspects of the college experience, and we’re proud that TCNJ is recognized for our efforts across so many of these key areas.”

Selingo highlights that TCNJ, known for its low student-faculty ratio and extensive undergraduate research opportunities, competes on the same level as larger, more well-known institutions.

— Luke Sacks