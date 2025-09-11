Nursing program receives top ranking from RegisteredNursing.org

The College of New Jersey’s nursing program earned the top ranking in New Jersey for 2026 by RegisteredNursing.org.

The rankings, which began in 2016, note TCNJ’s 100 percent NCLEX pass rate, comprehensive professional preparation, integrated clinical training, and advanced beginner practitioner skills through innovative instruction.

“We are pleased to be recognized for the hard work and dedication exhibited by our students and faculty every single day,” said Carole Kenner, dean of TCNJ’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences. “We are committed to excellence in the classroom, in the workforce, and in our strong showing on the NCLEX exam every year.”

New Jersey is one of several states to be experiencing a nursing shortage. The college has worked to combat the gap in several ways including the addition of an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program in 2023.

“The Garden State has a rapidly aging population, as well as diverse communities that are struggling to find adequate healthcare options,” said RegisteredNursing.org’s Catherine Burger. “Within the next 10 years, New Jersey is expected to reach a nursing position vacancy of up to 9%.”

“TCNJ will continue to strive to close that gap and prepare our nursing students to thrive in their studies and have an immediate positive impact in our communities,” Kenner said.

RegisteredNursing.org’s ranking methodology can be found on its website.

— Luke Sacks