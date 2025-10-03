Nominations now open for TCNJ’s 2026 Alumni Leadership Awards

The TCNJ Alumni Association Board is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Alumni Leadership Awards, an annual recognition honoring four distinguished graduates for their outstanding contributions to the college and their broader communities.

The 2026 awards will take place during Alumni Weekend on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

“Honoring our alumni through the Leadership Awards is one of the most meaningful traditions we uphold,” said Jen Silvestrov-Guarini ’03, president of TCNJ’s Alumni Association Board. “It’s a chance to recognize the incredible impact our graduates continue to make in their professions, communities, and here at TCNJ. We’re thrilled to celebrate their achievements and inspire future generations during Alumni Weekend.”

Members of the TCNJ community are encouraged to nominate alumni who have made a lasting impact on the college through professional excellence, philanthropic efforts, or volunteer service. Nominations must be submitted online by November 1, 2025.

Award categories include:

Distinguished Alumni Award

The college’s premier recognition for an alumnus/alumna who graduated a minimum of 10 years prior to nomination, has achieved exceptional success in work and/or the community, and has demonstrated a sustained association with the college since graduation.

Alumni Service Award

Recognizes an individual who has provided exceptional service to the college as an alum, his/her class, the TCNJ Alumni Association, and/or the college’s students.

Humanitarian Award

Honors an alumnus/alumna who has shown exceptional public-spiritedness or concern for human welfare through their philanthropic activities.

Young Alumni Award

Celebrates a graduate of the last 10 years whose professional accomplishments, dedication to alma mater, and/or service to society are distinctive.

For full award descriptions and the nomination form, please visit the Alumni Leadership Award Nominations webpage.