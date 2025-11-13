Two TCNJ chemistry majors earn undergraduate scholarships from the American Chemical Society

TCNJ chemistry majors Dylan Gregson and Kashish Sood have each been awarded a $5,000 American Chemical Society Scholarship for Undergraduates in Chemistry, recognizing their outstanding academic achievement, research excellence, and dedication to the field.

The ACS Scholarship supports high-achieving students pursuing careers in chemistry, and encourages them to use their research to address global challenges.

Gregson, a junior who is minoring in astrophysics and specializing in materials science, said the scholarship will ease financial pressures and open doors for professional growth.

“It will enable me to attend national conferences, providing opportunities to network and gain experience presenting my research,” he said.

Sood, a sophomore, plans to use the award to expand her academic pursuits.

“It grants me the opportunity to take additional chemistry electives and interdisciplinary classes that will enhance my research capabilities and help me develop into a more well-rounded and knowledgeable scientist,” she said.

Both students are deeply engaged in research at TCNJ. Gregson works in the O’Connor Research Group, led by interim School of Science Dean Abby O’Connor, focusing on developing more sustainable organometallic catalysts to repurpose excess carbon dioxide formed as a byproduct in combustion reactions to value-added fuels and chemicals. Sood is part of the Baker Lab, led by chemistry professor Joseph Baker, where she uses theoretical and computational methods to study the structure, function, and dynamics of biomolecular systems.

Gregson said his passion for chemistry stems from its potential to create lasting change.

“Many areas of chemistry have the potential to make meaningful impacts on sustainability and the future of our planet,” he said.

Sood echoed that sentiment, describing chemistry as a discipline that fuels discovery and innovation.

“Chemistry feels like a skeleton key in the way that it can open many doors to many different paths of inquiry and study,” she said. “I hope to one day contribute to world-changing research.”

“Dylan and Kashish exemplify the spirit of curiosity and dedication that defines TCNJ’s School of Science,” said O’Connor. “Their achievements reflect both their own hard work and the strength of our faculty mentorship and research opportunities. We are incredibly proud to see them recognized by the American Chemical Society.”

Both students plan to pursue PhDs in chemistry after graduation.

— Leah Cruz ’26