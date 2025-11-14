TCNJ names Greg Schmidt chief development officer and campaign manager

The College of New Jersey has announced the appointment of Greg Schmidt as its new chief development officer and campaign manager, effective December 1.

Schmidt joins TCNJ from Temple University, where he currently serves as associate vice president for development. With more than 17 years of experience in higher education fundraising and campaign leadership, he brings a strong record of success from several leading institutions across the region, including Thomas Jefferson University, Saint Joseph’s University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

During his tenure at Temple, Schmidt led a team of advancement professionals who achieved the most successful fundraising year in the university’s history in fiscal year 2024. He managed a portfolio of principal gift donors, securing multiple seven-figure commitments and co-soliciting transformative eight- and nine-figure gifts, including a $15 million contribution to the Department of Urology and Nursing Program.

Schmidt also played a key role in shaping Temple’s $1.5 billion comprehensive campaign and co-led capital fundraising efforts for major new facilities such as the College of Public Health and the Center for the Performing and Cinematic Arts.

“Greg’s expertise and energy will be invaluable as TCNJ prepares to enter the public phase of its next comprehensive fundraising campaign,” said Dave Muha, vice president for college advancement. “He is highly regarded for his collaborative leadership style, innovative fundraising strategies, and commitment to institutional growth.”

“I’m honored to join The College of New Jersey as Chief Development Officer, inspired by President Bernstein’s ambitious vision for the college’s future,” said Schmidt. ”Deeply rooted in a proud tradition of access and excellence, TCNJ represents the best of public higher education. I look forward to collaborating with campus leaders, the TCNJ Foundation, alumni, and supporters to advance the college’s vital mission and strengthen its community of scholars in New Jersey and beyond.”

Schmidt holds an MBA from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Joseph’s University.