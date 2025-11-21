TCNJ receives state grant to strengthen its campus food pantry

The College of New Jersey has been awarded $17,500 in state grant funding to support its campus food pantry, THE SHOP@TCNJ. The award is part of a broader $1.2 million investment to combat food insecurity on college campuses across the state.

The funding comes from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education through the Hunger-Free Campus Act, which awarded grants to 36 institutions this year — the largest reach since the program was established in 2019.

The program aims to strengthen on-campus support systems like food pantries, outreach programs, and connections to federal benefits including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Statewide, nearly 12,000 students participated in OSHE’s spring 2025 Student Food Security Survey, which found that 36% of New Jersey college students experience food insecurity. Among students receiving federal Pell Grants, the rate climbs to 50%, underscoring the need for expanded campus-based resources.

TCNJ’s award will help THE SHOP@TCNJ continue its mission to provide students with free, accessible, and stigma-free access to food and basic-needs items like toiletries and household detergents. THE SHOP, located in Campus Town, serves hundreds of students annually, along with members of the local community, through pantry visits, outreach programs, and partnerships with community organizations.

“We see firsthand how difficult it can be for students to focus on their studies when they’re hungry or worried about their next meal,” said Nicole Harris, manager of health promotion and resiliency at TCNJ. “We are thankful and grateful for grant funding that allows us to continuously offer food choices that are nutritious and inclusive of dietary needs and cultural tastes. Additionally, this funding will allow us to extend our outreach and exposure through on-campus programming and SNAP registration events. We want to make sure students know that they have a reliable place to turn to when they need support.”

Governor Phil Murphy said the statewide grants demonstrate New Jersey’s commitment to ensuring students have the resources necessary to succeed. The state has invested $6.4 million in Hunger-Free Campus Act initiatives since 2019.

Under the program, institutions earning Hunger-Free Campus designation must maintain a campus food pantry, establish a Campus Hunger Task Force, and conduct ongoing awareness and outreach efforts.

For more information about THE SHOP@TCNJ, visit theshop.tcnj.edu

— Emily W. Dodd ’03